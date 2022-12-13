Henderson Lions head football coach resigns

This was his second year with the Henderson Lions and his record was 5-15.

HENDERSON, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video aired in April 2021.

Othell Robinson has resigned from his head football coach position at Henderson High School.

Henderson ISD spokesperson David Chenault said the school board trustees accepted Robinson's resignation on Monday. It will take effect at the end of the school year.

Robinson came to Henderson ISD last year after previously serving as the Crowley offensive coordinator.