GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A Henderson man has been taken into custody following a grand jury indictment for indecency with a child by sexual contact.

According to Gregg County judicial records, the Gregg County Sheriff's Office took Michael James Gray, 53, into custody just before 4:30 a.m., Tuesday on a warrant from the 124th District Court.

The alleged incident occurred on December 27, 2018, per judicial records.

Bond has not been set.

Details concerning the reported crime have not been released, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.