SMITH COUNTY — A Henderson man was arrested for possessing child pornography.

Smith County jail records indicate Benito Campos De La Rosa, 28 was arrested Monday by the Tyler Police Department for allegedly possessing child pornography, a third degree felony.

Campos De La Rosa was booked into the Smith County Jail about 5:20 p.m., according to the inmate booking sheet.

De La Rosa was being held in the jail on an immigration detainer and a $150,000 bond.

