Henderson man dies after being ejected during rollover crash in Rusk County

The crash happened on US 259 south of Kilgore.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A Henderson man has died following a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday in Rusk County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), around 6:55 a.m., troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash on US 259 south of Kilgore.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 2013 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling south on US 259 going into a left-hand curve. The Dodge lost control, struck a guardrail and went into a side skid causing it to leave the roadway.

The Dodge then rolled and struck several trees causing the driver to be ejected. The Dodge then came to a rest.

The driver, 50-year-old, Bryan Powell, of Henderson, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Powell was transported to the Crawford Funeral Home in Henderson.