Henderson man dies after semi crashes on Interstate 20 near Marshall

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A Henderson man is dead following a Monday evening crash on Interstate 20.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, just before 7:20 p.m., troopers responded to reports of an overturned 18-wheeler that was traveling westbound on I-20, near Marshall.
The preliminary crash report indicates he driver of the semi, Aundre Brenard Bagley, 35, of Henderson, was traveling west on I-20 when the front left tire of the truck lost air causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The truck entered the median and rolled while in a side-skid. The cab then struck a tree. A pickup, driven by Marvin Thomas Cureton, 60, of Kilgore, was beside the semi when it lost control. The pickup was damaged, but Cuerton was not injured.
Bagley was pronounced at the scene and his body was taken to a Marshall funeral home.
The crash remains under investigation.