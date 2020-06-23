Henderson man dies after semi crashes on Interstate 20 near Marshall

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, just before 7:20 p.m., troopers responded to reports of an overturned 18-wheeler that was traveling westbound on I-20, near Marshall.

The preliminary crash report indicates he driver of the semi, Aundre Brenard Bagley, 35, of Henderson, was traveling west on I-20 when the front left tire of the truck lost air causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The truck entered the median and rolled while in a side-skid. The cab then struck a tree. A pickup, driven by Marvin Thomas Cureton, 60, of Kilgore, was beside the semi when it lost control. The pickup was damaged, but Cuerton was not injured.