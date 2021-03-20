Henderson man dies in fatal crash on US-79 after striking home

The driver of the car was identified as Bryant Allen Hindsman, 30, of Henderson.

HENDERSON, Texas — At 9:05 p.m. Friday night, troopers responded to a fatal crash on US-79 approximately six miles east of the city of Henderson in Rusk County.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2003 Ford F150 was traveling eastbound on US-79 when the vehicle left the roadway to the right in a slight curve.

The vehicle continued into the ditch on the south side of the roadway where it struck two fences before striking a home.