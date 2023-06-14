Man sentenced to 60 years for stabbing Kilgore woman to death in 2021

In 2021, Calvin Marcellus Anderson was charged with murder alongside Kendall Damaal Johnson (La’Shekia “Shekia” Shardae Kenney's ex-boyfriend).

KILGORE, Texas — A Henderson man was sentenced to 60 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to stabbing a Kilgore woman to death in 2021.

Calvin Marcellus Anderson, 34, was sentenced for the September 2021 murder of La’Shekia “Shekia” Shardae Kenney during a Wednesday hearing in the 124th District Court, according to Gregg County judicial records.

Anderson previously entered a guilty plea on Jan. 12 this year. In 2021, he was charged with murder alongside Kendall Damaal Johnson (Kenney's ex-boyfriend).

Johnson was sentenced to 75 years in prison for his involvement in Kenney's death after a jury found him guilty on March 24 this year.

According to information from the Longview News-Journal, Kenney, 35, was stabbed in front of her home on Sept. 2, 2021 and she died the next day. Anderson and Johnson were jailed soon after her death.

Kenney's sister told police Kenney had problems with Johnson because after their breakup he would call and message her asking to mend the relationship and when that didn't work, he would threaten suicide, the arrest affidavit said.

Through searching Johnson's cell phone, documents showed GPS data connecting Johnson to being in Kilgore around the time when Kenney was stabbed. A search of his vehicle also yielded possible blood evidence.

In an interview, Johnson told before going to Kilgore he picked Anderson up at a clothing store. He vented to Anderson about Kenney, and Anderson then said "he was going to fix her,’” according to documents.

They drove to Kenney's home together. Anderson told Johnson to let him out of the vehicle. Johnson said when Anderson came back to the vehicle, he admitted to stabbing Kenney, according to documents obtained by the News-Journal.