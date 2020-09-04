HENDERSON, Texas — While some mega-churches and even smaller churches across the nation are refusing to close their doors for congregational worship, others are searching for and implementing new approaches to minister to their congregations, especially this Easter.

With Easter Sunday coming up in a few days this virus is supposed to be worse than it has ever been. This leaves churches scrambling for ways to celebrate the most Holy day of the year for all Christians.

Typically Easter is the time when most Churches have their largest gathering of people but with the COVIC-19 pandemic many will be forced to stay at home or use technology.

