Henderson movie theater shuts down, community says town lacks entertainment options

HENDERSON, Texas — A community without entertainment — that's how Henderson residents feel about the sudden closure of the only movie theatre in town.

The Plaza Cinema was one of the last entertainment options in the town, and now that they announced their sudden closure, residents say there's nothing left to do.

"There's really nothing left to do, there's no more skating rink, there's no more pool halls, there's no more movies," resident Christine Bedford said.

Bedford lives near the Henderson community and says the movie theatre was one of the only family-friendly options for entertainment in the area, now all that's left is the community park.

The Plaza Cinema announced its closure on a billboard in town last week. The sign read, "Theatre closed, furnishings removal sale Monday, October 26."

When people arrived for the sale Monday morning, there was nothing there. The parking lot was empty, the "Now Showing" signs where upcoming movie posters would display, barren.

The news about the closure devastated longtime Henderson resident, Missy Zimmerman.

"It made me feel a little sad knowing that it's closing down," she said.

Zimmerman says it's the only theatre in town and if she wants to do something fun on the weekends with her family, she has to commute at least 30 minutes away.

"The closest place would be either Longview or Tyler and that sometimes is too far of a drive for parents who are on low income that can't afford that drive," she said.

