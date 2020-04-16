HENDERSON, Texas — Autumn Leaves Nursing and Rehab reported a resident has died from COVID-19 complications.

According to the nursing home, the resident tested positive for the virus Tuesday and was hospitalized. The resident passed away at the hospital on Wednesday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time", said Director of Nurses Debbi Hamlet.

The home says they are following strict protocols to protect both residents and staff.

"We are dedicated to working together to keep our community safe", said Marla Sers, Administrator at Autumn Leaves.

The resident marks the first confirmed COVID-19 death in Rusk County.

