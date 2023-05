According to Rusk County Fire Marshal Patrick Dooley, there are no reported injures.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HENDERSON, Texas — Multiple officials are at the scene of an abandoned house fire in Henderson.

According to Rusk County Fire Marshal Patrick Dooley, officials are working on a fire near the corner of Dallas and Arnold Streets.

Dooley said fire crews have control of the fire and there are no reported injuries.

Officials said people should avoid this area.