Henderson Police investigating 18-year-old for possession of child pornography, sexual assault

Henderson Police began the investigation after a middle schooler alerted them of an "inappropriate" video.

HENDERSON, Texas — The Henderson Police Department is investigating an 18-year-old after he was charged with possession of child pornography and two counts of sexual assault.

The police were notified on Nov. 1 of an inappropriate video reported by a student at the Henderson Middle School.

Dallas Alexander, 18, was identified as the suspect. Alexander was arrested on Nov. 16 on warrants for Possession with intent to promote Child Pornography and Sexual Assault.

On Nov. 15, a report was filed against Alexander in reference to another sexual assault. Alexander posted bond and was released from Rusk County Jail on Nov. 17 and but was once again arrested on a Sexual Assault of a Child Warrant before leaving the Rusk County Justice Center.