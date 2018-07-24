According to the Henderson Police Department, three churches have been burglarized.

The first church burglary occurred at the Wesley Chapel CME Church in the 600 block of Webster Drive. The church reported that someone had forced entry into the church and two safes and other miscellaneous items were stolen.

The second church burglary occurred at the Southside Baptist Church in the 1800 block of Old Nacogdoches Highway. Several electric guitars, and electric keyboard and other musical equipment was reported stolen.

The third burglary occurred at the Trinity Baptist Church in the 1100 block of Kilgore Drive. A mixing board, various electronic sound equipment along with a flat screen television were stolen.

Michael Cary, the lead pastor at Trinity Baptist told CBS19 that thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen.

"That soundboard itself was probably a 7,000 dollar system," he said.

Also taken; flat screen television, speakers, monitors, mixer board, and four speaker monitors.

The burglars also ransacked the offices; dumping out drawers, flipping chairs, and smashing photos. One of those photos was of Cary's family.

The three churches aren't the only ones that have been hit in the last few days. There have been others within Rusk County.

The Henderson Police Department is conducting a joint investigation with the Rusk County Sheriff's office at this time.

The Henderson Police Department urges anyone with information on any of these burglaries to contact the Police Department.

