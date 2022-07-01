Henderson police seize more than $450,000 during traffic stop

Based on further investigation, police believe the money came from some form of criminal activity.

MT ENTERPRISE, Texas — Henderson police officers seized more than $450,000 that they believe came from criminal activity during a recent traffic violation stop.

According to police, officers on Thursday conducted a traffic stop on Highway 259 in Mt. Enterprise alongside a joint task force with Mt. Enterprise Marshal John Randolph.

The Henderson police officer noticed several behaviors and travel plans that seemed potentially connected to criminal activity. After getting permission to search the vehicle, the officer found U.S. money totaling over $450,000 inside, police said.

Based on further investigation, police believe the money came from some form of criminal activity. The money has been taken by police pending a seizure forfeiture hearing, police said.