City of Henderson reports extensive power outages across several blocks

Because of an outage at Henderson Middle School, Henderson ISD moved all middle school students to the high school for lunch and the rest of the day.

Example video title will go here for this video

HENDERSON, Texas — The city of Henderson is experiencing power outages across several city blocks Wednesday that have affected places like the middle school and Rusk County Library.

According to the city, SWEPCO has no additional information about any reasons for the sudden outages or timelines for when power might be restored.

Because of an outage at Henderson Middle School, Henderson ISD moved all middle school students to the high school for lunch and the rest of the day.

Those wanting to pick up their middle school student, can do so at the high school after noon. Buses will run at their normal times.

Montgomery Achievement Center students will be moved to Wylie Elementary for the rest of the day. Those with questions can call the main middle school number at 903-655-5400, according to the school district.

Power is on for the Wylie Primary and Wylie Elementary after a previous outage and students will continue with their regular school day, HISD said.