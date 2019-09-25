HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Farm Service Agency (FSA) is accepting applications for farm loans to those whose land was damaged by flooding in Henderson and Van Zandt counties on Sept. 1, 2018.

Farmers who lost 30% of their production or had any physical loss due to the flooding are eligible for the loans.

Farmers who wish to apply for the loans should do so as soon as possible. The deadline for the applications is May 6, 2020. However, if there is a backlog toward the deadline, there will likely be delays.

For more information, farmers may call (903) 405-5676 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or visit this website.