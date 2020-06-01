SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Henderson woman is dead after a Sunday morning crash near Tyler.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 8:05 a.m., troopers responded to a wreck on State Highway 64, about 10 miles west of Tyler.

The preliminary crash report indicates the driver of an SUV, identified as Shalonda Denise Rose, 42, was traveling west on SH 64 when, for an unknown reason, she drove off the north side of the roadway, then crossed back over the road to the south ditch where her vehicle struck a guide wire and a tree.

DPS reports Rose was unrestrained and ejected from the SUV. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was taken to a Tyler funeral home.