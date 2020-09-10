Henderson woman killed after car goes off road before hitting tree, catching fire

The crash remains under investigation.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A Henderson woman is dead following a Friday morning fiery crash.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 1 a.m., troopers responded to a fatal crash on State Highway 323, about four miles east of New London.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates the driver of a passenger car, identified as, Angela Jones, 50, was traveling west on SH 323 when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle went off the roadway to the north, struck a large tree and caught fire.

Judge Cindy Redmon pronounced Jones dead at the scene and her body was taken to a Henderson-area funeral home.