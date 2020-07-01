An unforgettable chapter in country music history will be celebrated this year, as Rascal Flatts is hitting the road for the RASCAL FLATTS FAREWELL: LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR.

With countless milestones behind them, the most awarded group of the genre’s last decade, announced Tuesday on CBS This Morning they will mark their 20th anniversary this year with a triumphant farewell tour.

“When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter,” said lead singer Gary LeVox. “The greatest feeling ever, is being told that our music has been the soundtrack to their lives. What greater gift can an artist receive than to be told ‘I got married to “Bless The Broken Road,”’ or ‘We played “My Wish” at my graduation.’ That ‘“What Hurts The Most” is the song that made me love country music for the first time,’ or ‘“I’m Movin’ On” helped me get sober’ or even that ‘“Changed” made me call my family again after not talking to them for years.’ That’s why we create music and the reason we can’t wait to celebrate this incredible 20 year journey all year, with our fans who we love dearly. I don’t know what God has in store for the future, but I am excited to see what he has planned!”

“We’re really looking forward to getting to spend this entire year loving on our fans, and thanking them for allowing us to have the most amazing career over the last 20 years,” shared bassist Jay DeMarcus. “While it is of course bittersweet, it is so important to us to celebrate what our music has meant to their lives, as well as what the fans have meant to us. There is no sadness here, just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings. Rascal Flatts’ music will live on forever, because of our fans, and this year is all about them!”

“Dreams do come true…and we are three walking examples of this truth,” said guitarist Joe Don Rooney. “I’m most proud of the fact that we’ve pursued our dreams together and with courage, hard-work and dedication we’ve been able to cultivate our dreams into reality, it’s simply incredible! There’s no doubt we have been blessed way beyond belief and we can’t wait to spend the rest of 2020 expressing our love and appreciation to all of our devoted fans, music industry friends and our families for believing in us and playing a major role in our path to here. And, I personally can’t wait to shine a light on my brothers Jay and Gary this year, and make another mountain of new memories with them.”

Kicking off June 11 in Indianapolis, the tour will take Rascal Flatts from coast to coast, culminating in a bittersweet send off. Tickets will be available first as part of the Live Nation Country Megaticket. More information on ticket sale dates will be available at on the Rascal Flatts website in the coming weeks.

The only Texas stop the group will be making is on Saturday, July 18, at the

Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas.

For the full list of tour dates, click here.