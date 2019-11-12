LONGVIEW, Texas — Nearly 400 Hallsville ISD students will get Christmas gifts this year because of the generosity of the community.

Amy Whittle, the district’s director of special/federal programs, said the campuses started raising funds in October through a program it calls “Pennies From Heaven.” The donations from students, families and the community help fund the districtwide Angel Tree project.

Angel Trees are a project started by the Salvation Army. According to its website, the Angel Tree allows people to give to a child or family in need during the holidays.

