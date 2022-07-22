Here's how heat can affect your medication

Drugs stored at high temperatures can quickly lose strength and effectiveness. Usually, the ideal storage temperature is between 68 to 77 degrees Fahrenheit.

AUSTIN, Texas — We've all heard the warnings about excessive heat and how high temperatures can be dangerous for you. But it's not only you that can suffer the consequences of extreme heat: Your medicine cabinet isn't safe either.

The CDC says drugs stored at high temperatures can quickly lose strength and effectiveness. This includes supplements, over-the-counter medications and prescription drugs.

"All medications are going to have an ideal storage temperature set by the manufacturer, and most oral tablets are going to be standard room temperature," said Dr. Jennifer Bourgeois, PharmD and SingleCare's Best Pharmacist Award Winner. "That's going to be 68 to 77 degrees Fahrenheit."

While that might not be a big deal for a daily vitamin, taking less-than-effective heart medication or using an asthma inhaler that's compromised could potentially be fatal.

"I don't ever, ever not want to err on the side of caution," Bourgeois said. "I want to go ahead and recommend to the patient that this is a situation where we need to replace the medication. We don't want to take a chance."

Bourgeois said if you need to take medicine throughout the day, make sure you don't leave it in the car.

"You would want to take it in a way that you could carry it alongside you," she said. "If you're going into work, you want to bring it maybe in your purse or your lunch if you have a lunch box, some way to get it inside that air-conditioned building."

If you work outside, Bourgeois recommends you plan your day accordingly. If it's a once-a-day medication, take it before or after work. If you have to take it twice or three times throughout the day, try making your schedule around having access to it.

