Here's how to help Longview nonprofit groups provide Christmas assistance

With COVID-19's impact on the economy, school and health, these nonprofits need more donations than ever to help those in need.

LONGVIEW, Texas — While the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way some Longview nonprofit organizations provide assistance this Christmas season, volunteers and organizers have not cut back on their holiday spirit.

The Buckner Children & Family Services of Longview will not have a party this year or large gift distribution because of COVID-19 safety reasons. Shelly Smith, the executive director, is asking for monetary donations to help cover Christmas boxes given to their clients and children.

Toys for Tots Longview organizer Jerry Crutcher said the group likely will buy more toys this year with monetary donations as he expects fewer shoppers to be out at physical stores.

Social distancing and in-person donation concerns are not stopping Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign. The charitable organization added Apple Pay and Google Pay as options to give at the kettles stationed across town.