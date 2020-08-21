Heritage Syrup Festival in Henderson canceled due to COVID-19

The 32nd annual festival was scheduled for Nov. 14 in downtown Henderson.

There will be no ribbon cane syrup made this November in Henderson after the city and Rusk County announced Friday that this year’s Heritage Syrup Festival is canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are deeply saddened by this decision, but feel it is best for our community and citizens to continue to place health and safety first,” the statement said.