South Texas high school football player charged with assault after attacking a referee during game

EDINBURG, Texas — A South Texas high school football player has been arrested after he attacked a referee at a game last night.

Shocking video shows the player, now identified as Edinburg High School Senior Emmanuel Duron, getting ejected from the game in Edinburg. Duron then jumped back on the field and slammed into Referee Fred Gracia.

The referee was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Duron was charged with assault, a Class A misdemeanor, and booked at the Hidalgo County jail on Friday.

