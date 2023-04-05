Spring Hill High School student apprehended, accused of threat to students

The Longview Police Department said it was alerted by the school at approximately 2:25 p.m. after a preliminary investigation by the school resource officer. LPD said that after verification of the threat to harm other students, a directive to apprehend the student was obtained. The student was taken into custody without incident.

Spring Hill ISD announced on Facebook and in an email to parents at 5:28 p.m. that there was an "incident" on campus that "required coordinated action by district administration, the school resource officer, and the Longview Police Department." Officials said in the email and social media post that the "situation has been addressed, and students and staff are safe," and that the "administration and staff will remain proactive in matters regarding school safety."