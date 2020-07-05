ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — The Angelina County Sheriff's Office arrested a fugitive wanted on sexual assault charges Thursday following a high-speed chase.

According to the SCSO, deputies learned of the location of Pedro Martinez Jr, who recently escaped arrest. A narcotics deputy conducted surveillance of the home where Martinez was believed to be staying.

Martinez later left in a silver BMW. Deputies with the ASCO and Lufkin police officers attempted to pull over the BMW.

The ACSO says Martinez sped away and traveled onto Loop 287 at speeds over 100 mph.

The chase continued to the Fuller Springs Community and ended on Mockingbird Trail. Martinez tried to runaway on foot into a wooded area. Authorities tased Martinez and took him into custody.

The ACSO says Martinez was the subject of multiple foot pursuits and manhunts. He was wanted on charges of:

Sexual Assault

Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit sexual assault

Stalking

Evading arrest or detention

Unauthorized use of motor vehicle

Martinez was taken to the ACSO Jail where he was booked in for those warrants, along with Evading Arrest with a vehicle.