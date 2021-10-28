High winds take off roof in downtown Gladewater

The National Weather Service forecasted high winds of 25 to 30 mph throughout the day with gusts as high as 45 mph across East Texas.

GLADEWATER, Texas — Part of downtown Gladewater is blocked due to a blown off roof covering part of a roadway.

Gladewater Police Department posted about the blocked road around 11 a.m. today on Facebook. The roof blew off due to high winds in the area.

“No one was reportedly injured during the collapse,” the post said.

The National Weather Service forecasted high winds of 25 to 30 mph throughout the day with gusts as high as 45 mph across East Texas.