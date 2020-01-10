HIGHER LOVE: Family climbs ladder to see, visit with woman recovering from COVID-19 at Longview hospital

Melody Stangle's mother, Christy Mercer, 63, is recovering from COVID-19 and pneumonia.

MARSHALL, Texas — With her 20-month-old son on her shoulders, Melody Stangle this week stood on the step of a short ladder to get high enough to see inside the window of a Longview hospital room where her mother is recovering from COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Her mother, Christy Mercer, is 63. It was Monday, Melody’s 40th birthday.

Mercer said she started with cold and sinus symptoms and dizziness on about Aug. 26. A fever and general weakness followed a few days later, and she went to Hospitality ER.