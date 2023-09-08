Highly anticipated wine bar finally opens in downtown Tyler

The wait is over – Odd Fellows Wine Bar is now open in downtown Tyler.

The wine bar, owned by Rob and Tina Burch offers a variety of wine and beer, simple charcuterie board, a mix of cheeses, meats, olives, nuts, as well as a bruschetta board which will be freshly made on demand.

Rob Burch said the wine bar is all about atmosphere, a nice place for people to go after work, or after hours and decompress.