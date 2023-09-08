x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Highly anticipated wine bar finally opens in downtown Tyler

The wait is over – Odd Fellows Wine Bar is now open in downtown Tyler.

More Videos

TYLER, Texas — The wait is over – Odd Fellows Wine Bar is now open in downtown Tyler. The much-anticipated bar opened its doors over Labor Day weekend.

The wine bar, owned by Rob and Tina Burch offers a variety of wine and beer, simple charcuterie board, a mix of cheeses, meats, olives, nuts, as well as a bruschetta board which will be freshly made on demand.

Rob Burch said the wine bar is all about atmosphere, a nice place for people to go after work, or after hours and decompress.

To read more from our news partners visit, the Tyler Morning Telegraph

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out