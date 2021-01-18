Chocolate milk cartons sold to Tyler schools are being recalled due to contamination with food-grade sanitizer

Although only eight cases were detected, Hiland Dairy is recalling all of the product made during that time.

TYLER, Texas — Hiland Dairy is recalling its one-half pint 1% low-fat chocolate milk due to possible contamination with food-grade sanitizer. Some of these cartons were sold to Tyler-area schools.

"Hiland Dairy initially learned of a potential issue and then confirmed after an internal quality-control testing at the Norman, Oklahoma facility," a press release from Hiland Dairy says. "The company promptly contacted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate the product recall."

All products with the 1/27/21 code are being recalled as eight cases were affected.

There are 50 units of the chocolate milk in one case, and 4,800 cases were distributed for a total of 240,000 units distributed.

Other affected areas include: