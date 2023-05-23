Hilton hotel, Michelin Chef-led restaurant coming to East Texas city

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — More information is being released about a new development project in East Texas.
Pier 334 will be constructed in Gun Barrel City and will feature a range of amenities sure to satisfy East Texans!
According to the Gun Barrel City Economic Development Corporation (GBCEDC), the Pier 334 project will feature:
- Hilton Tapestry Hotel with 62 rooms
- Fine dining restaurant with a Michelin Chef
- Resort style private pool
- Banquet hall
- Outdoor patios
- Rooftop bar
- Two beautiful fountains that will double as splash pads, then after dark they will become an elegantly lit waterscapes
- Amphitheater and stage for live music under the stars
- Floating docks for boat access from the water and public access fishing docks
- Separate food and entertainment pavilion featuring a waterfront bar, food and retail shops and a casual dining restaurant
"The economic impact of this project is significant," the GBCEDC said. "It will bring many well-paying jobs, multiple dining options, entertainment, public green spaces - all things our citizens requested in the most recent city surveys."
Residents can learn more about the development during a town hall meeting scheduled for Friday, June 2, at 6 p.m. at the Gun Barrel City Council Chambers, located at 1716 W. Main St.