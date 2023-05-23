Hilton hotel, Michelin Chef-led restaurant coming to East Texas city

Pier 334 will be constructed in Gun Barrel City and will feature a range of amenities sure to satisfy East Texans!

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — More information is being released about a new development project in East Texas.

According to the Gun Barrel City Economic Development Corporation (GBCEDC), the Pier 334 project will feature:

Hilton Tapestry Hotel with 62 rooms

Fine dining restaurant with a Michelin Chef

Resort style private pool

Banquet hall

Outdoor patios

Rooftop bar

Two beautiful fountains that will double as splash pads, then after dark they will become an elegantly lit waterscapes

Amphitheater and stage for live music under the stars

Floating docks for boat access from the water and public access fishing docks

Separate food and entertainment pavilion featuring a waterfront bar, food and retail shops and a casual dining restaurant

"The economic impact of this project is significant," the GBCEDC said. "It will bring many well-paying jobs, multiple dining options, entertainment, public green spaces - all things our citizens requested in the most recent city surveys."