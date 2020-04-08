Hiring events in Tyler amid COVID-19

Agencies in East Texas are lending a hand to help those seeking a job amid COVID-19.

TYLER, Texas — Since the extra $600 from unemployment benefits came to an end July 31, many people are starting to job hunt. Agencies in East Texas are lending a hand to help with the process.

Staffing agencies like Remedy Intelligent Staffing and Express Employment Professionals help job seekers find the next opportunity for free. Both are holding hiring events this week in the city of Tyler.

“We have a lot of jobs open, we're probably busier now than we were pre-COVID,” operations manager for Remedy’s Tyler location, Parvita Montgomery, said.

On National Hiring Day, which is this Thursday Aug. 6, Express will be taking walk-in interviews all day at its office for more than 90 jobs. The company states the positions are from a variety of industries and vary from full-time to part-time.

There’s also a drive-thru hiring fair Saturday Aug. 8 at the Texas Workforce Commission office being hosted by Remedy. Montgomery says the majority of the positions they’re looking to fill are for Trane Technologies, but they too have more openings available.

“We are currently also hiring for CNA’s, LPNs, we need retail sales, we’re looking for safety production supervisors, we’re looking for bank tellers, financial service officers in the banking field,” she said.

The drive-thru job fair will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Job seekers can stay inside their vehicles to complete the hiring process, and staff will be wearing masks and taking precautions.

“If they don’t feel comfortable coming to the job fair, they can do the online application, it’s very easy they go to remedystaffing.com and click apply now,” Montgomery said.

As for those looking for a job not in the Tyler area, there’s similar options out there.

“I would say register with a staffing agency, join those job boards online, Facebook there’s a lot of employers that post on there, there’s a lot of employers looking for people to work,” she said.