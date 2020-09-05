TYLER, Texas — Tyler Pounds Airport reopened the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum Friday after a seven-week hiatus.

The museum features everything from fighter jets and helicopters to war uniforms and historic engines.

"We just love to have our local residents come out and see this gem that we have here that a lot of people are not aware of," Vice President of the Board fo Directors Warren Moore said.

After a seven week hiatus, volunteers are thrilled to see people walk through the door again after weeks of being shut down.

"I know we have this COVID-19 problem, but with a museum closed, you know, it's just that we're sitting here with nothing to do," the museum's Vice President Louis Thomas said.

While the museum was closed to visitors, volunteers have been hard at work to change some of the exhibits.

"Walk through this museum, you know, every day and you see it, but then when we change the lighting," Moore said. "t just has a whole new feeling to it."

As the prepared to welcome visitors, volunteers worked hard to sanitize every portion of the museum. The museum will continue to be sanitized every hour. The gift shop is closed for safety purposes.

The museum is open Fridays and Saturdays and is free to visit. If all goes according to plan, the museum will open a third day at the beginning of June.