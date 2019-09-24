BEN WHEELER, Texas — Van Zandt County officials are investigating a fire at the Bethlehem CME Church in Ben Wheeler Monday night.

According to the Van Fire Department, firefighters responded to the fire on County Road 4503 at about 10:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, the historic church was engulfed. There were no walls left, and the building was mostly consumed.

There was no one in the church at the time of the fire. The building was vacant and not connected to any utilities.

There were no injuries. There was also no damage to the church's cemetery or surrounding woods.

The Van Fire Department says there were no "signs, messages or indicators that the building was targeted due to its status as a church or religious affiliation."

The Van Zandt County Fire Marshal's Office will investigate the fire.

The Ben Wheeler and Grand Saline Fire Departments also responded to the fire.