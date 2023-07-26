Historic brick streets in Tyler will receive $873,961 face-lift this year

"This project is an essential step towards restoring the City's historical neighborhoods brick by brick," said Streets Manager Sara McCracken.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council recently approved a $873,961 contract with the Crown Civil Construction Corporation for the 2023 Brick Streets Project.

The project is aiming to rehabilitate the approximately 21,355 square feet of brick streets around Tyler and reconstruct the Bois D'Arc Avenue from South Oakwood Street to the railroad tracks.

The street maintenance department identified 13 miles of brick streets around Tyler that need repair.