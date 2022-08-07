Volunteers working together to restore historic Caddo Mounds grass house

The new grass house will replace a replica destroyed by the 2019 Alto tornado at the Caddo Mounds State Historic Site

ALTO, Texas — In 2019, an EF-3 tornado ripped through the city of Alto destroying the museum and grass house that sat at the Caddo Mounds State Historic site.

"It caught us by surprise," recalled Victor Galan, Vice President of the Friends of Caddo Mounds. "There were six life flights that day and we had one person die."

With the help of volunteers and guidance from the Caddo Nation, the project of restoring the grass house replica began in early July.

"Those who built the first one, [feel that] it's kind of revenge," said Lisa Lalumandier, a volunteer. "We're not going to let a tornado just take it away forever."

Caddo Mounds State Historic site opened in 1995, showcasing the culture of the Caddo Hasinai Tribes who believed to occupy the site more than 1,200 years ago.

"The Caddo are not just one simple tribe," Galan said. "Its a complex system of language and the way of doing things."

For Becky Quinlan, a member of the Caddo Nation, making the trip from Washington State to participate in the new construction held special value.

"We're working to help revive our culture," Quinlan said.

Kay O'Neal, leader of the Caddo Nation trainees on site said she is grateful to share knowledge of her culture and ancestry with generations to come.

"It's been wonderful to be here on the land of my ancestors. I have my daughter and grandson here with me," O'Neal said.

The ongoing project is expected to near completion around mid-July. If you would like to volunteer, you can find more information on the Caddo Mounds State Historic Site.