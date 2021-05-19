Historic figures in Tyler history found in abandoned Black cemetery

Tyler's Larry Wade is leading an effort to find, restore and preserve abandoned Black cemeteries with a group that has hopes of creating a national movement.

TYLER, Texas — Some of the most important names in Tyler history are buried in an abandoned cemetery. Trees and brush covered the property. There is no access road or signs on Highway 64. There are no records it even exists.

Until Saturday.

For eight months, volunteers have cut down trees, burned brush and unearthed tombstones. As a result of the work, the Texas Historical Commission has certified the Universe Cemetery of Smith County as a "Recorded Historic Texas Cemetery."

