LONGVIEW, Texas — About 2,000 people turned out Tuesday evening in Longview for "An Evening with President George W. Bush."

In a nearly hourlong Q&A session, the 43rd president of the United States talked about 9/11 as the turning point of his presidency, his reluctance to give political advice to his successors, and shared with the audience what he wished he'd known when he took office in the White House.

The Q&A was led by Amy McHaney, a founding board member of the East Texas Speakers Forum, the new nonprofit organization that brought Bush to Longview. Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt was master of ceremonies.

