TYLER, TX/KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL — This weekend NASA will make history. They plan to launch the Parker Solar Probe, atop the Delta IV-Heavy with Upper Stage rocket, this Saturday August 11th. The probe will take NASA scientists closer to the sun than any other spacecraft has ever gone before. Traveling at 430,000 miles per hour, the probe will experience temperatures close to 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit. NASA hopes the mission will help them better understand the sun and how it impacts life here on Earth and our assets, such as satellites, in space.

Just one day before this historic launch, CBS 19's own Michael Behrens had the chance to speak, via satellite, with Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen, an Associate Administrator for the NASA Science Mission Directorate, about the Parker Solar Probe. The full interview can be found above.

Connect with me on Social Media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the KYTX CBS19 News and Weather Apps now.

Have a weather report or photos? Email news@cbs19.tv, visit our Facebook or Twitter pages.

© 2018 KYTX