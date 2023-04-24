In 1848, a small group of people gathered on Tyler's downtown square to spread the word of God.

TYLER, Texas — First Baptist Church in Tyler had a special ‘Lunch on the Grounds’ to celebrate its 175th anniversary on Sunday.

Now, 175 years later, the message continues to be the same.

"The same type of vision as those 175 years ago, those 110 years ago, those who kept saying, we need to be the people and create the space to do what God has called us to do," First Baptist Church Pastor Pike Wisner said.

The sanctuary was built back in 1910 and it was the first structure built for the church. Although the church has grown, Wisner said the building isn't what makes a church, it's the people. And some of those people grew up in the halls of the church.

"I was born in Mother Frances Hospital and pretty much came straight to the church before I even went home," church member Roger Nunnally said.

For Nunnally, First Baptist Church was a place of gathering and love.

"The thing about our church that strikes me the most, is the way that we love each other. It's the love of Christ. And it's what we are supposed to be, and it's who we are in our church," Nunnally said.

Their 175th anniversary service served as a reminder of how much the ministry has grown.

"As the service began, the tears just came down my eyes because the emotions flood back. You think of the memories, you think of all the people that have been a part of this church," Nunnally said.

The church hopes to continue to spread their mission throughout the community and beyond for years to come.