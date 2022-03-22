Historic Tyler on Tour offers attendees a peek inside local homes

Historic Tyler is a local group that began the event in 1981 has showcased over 200 homes since then.

TYLER, Texas — Attendees of the Historic Tyler on Tour can take a step back in time this April. Six historic homes from the late-1800s to mid-1900s will be open for the public to view in all their glory.

Historic Tyler is a local group that began its Historic Tyler on Tour event in 1981 and has showcased over 200 homes since then, said Ashley Washmon, Historic Tyler executive director.

The event, which is held annually during the Azalea and Spring Flower Trail, is set for Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 3 from 1 to 4 p.m.