Hit-and-run leads to downed electric pole, traffic lights in Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas — A hit-and-run has broken an electric pole in the 300 block of Beall Street in Kilgore.

The Kilgore Police and Fire Departments are currently on the scene of a blocked road, where an electric pole broke and is now stopping traffic. Multiple residences within the area will be without electricity.

The traffic lights at the intersection of Longview St. and SH 42 are not operational at this time. Stop signs have been placed at the location to allow traffic to move through, but use caution when moving through it.