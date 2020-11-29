Hit and run leaves one dead near Canton

The victim has been identified as Steven Lynn Chambless, 58, of Canton.

CANTON, Texas — At 7:30 Saturday evening, State Troopers responded to a fatal crash where car hit a pedestrian, killing them, and left the scene, the Department of Public Safety has said in a press release.

The crash happened on SH 198, approximately 4.3 miles southwest of the city of Canton in Van Zandt County.

Officers say the preliminary information indicates that the driver of the vehicle was traveling north on SH 198 and struck a pedestrian that was in the roadway, then fled the scene.

The pedestrian has been identified as Steven Lynn Chambless, 58, of Canton. Chambless was pronounced at the scene by Judge Sandra Plaster and was taken to Eubanks Funeral Home in Canton, the release says.