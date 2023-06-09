Come on down and Hit the Bricks East Texas

Join in every second Saturday of the month for various activities fun filled festivities for the entire family.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — Join in every second Saturday of the month for various activities fun filled festivities for the entire family.

See below for all activities happening in Downtown Tyler this weekend.

Activities

Gallery Main Street's Spring Juried Exhibit now open and is FREE for all Open Monday through Saturday: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

for all

The Tyler Public Library is hosting a free Puzzle Tournamenton Saturday at 3 p.m. Think you're competitive? Race in teams of four to complete a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle Register on the Tyler Public Library website



The Goodman LeGrand Museumwill be open from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for visitors to see the museum Afterwards, the Goodman is open for a special event: "Good Ole' Summertime Tea at Three" where sweets will be served along with special live entertainment by Scotty G



The Rose City Farmers Market will be at the ETX Brewing Co. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

ETX Brewing Co. will feature food special (Torta Al Pastor), bread pudding, and a couple of new beers on tap!

Music

Outlaw Republic Band will be at ETX Brewing at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday

For a full list of downtown Tyler's restaurants and shopping stores, visit DowntownTyler.org.

For more information, visit the event on Facebook or download the FREE app "Visit Tyler TX.”