Local News

Come on down and Hit the Bricks East Texas

Join in every second Saturday of the month for various activities fun filled festivities for the entire family.

See below for all activities happening in Downtown Tyler this weekend.

See below for all activities happening in Downtown Tyler this weekend.

 Activities

  • Gallery Main Street's Spring Juried Exhibit now open and is FREE for all
    • Open Monday through Saturday: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Music

For a full list of downtown Tyler's restaurants and shopping stores, visit DowntownTyler.org.

For more information, visit the event on Facebook or download the FREE app "Visit Tyler TX.”

"Hit the Bricks" is held rain or shine, cold or hot and even amid pandemics. Help us support our local Downtown businesses during this time.

