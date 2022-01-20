HIWAY 80 Rescue Mission Providing Shelter

During the cold front in East Texas, HIWAY80 is continuing to provide shelter and resources to those in need.

TYLER, Texas — As the temperature plummeted overnight in East Texas, many were left scrambling to find warmth. This created another issue for those who currently do not have a set shelter to stay in.

HIWAY 80 Rescue Mission looks to make that issue easier for those in need, by keeping their doors wide open during the cold front. Along with a warm place to stay, they offer an abundance of resources as well.

"We offer showers, laundry," said Errin Dixon, manager of HIWAY80, "they can use this address to get their mail here... computers, job searches."

HIWAY 80 does keep their doors open year round to keep their building as a safe place for those in need to go for resources, help, or just for a place to chat with others who may be in the same situation.

They have noticed an extra number of people just in the last day to stay warm, whom they welcome with open arms.

"We have between 60 and 80 people that come in daily here to use our services," said Dixon, "With it getting colder, our numbers are steadily moving upwards."