TYLER, Texas — While many are enjoying a day off from work, volunteers at HiWay 80 were hard at work serving up free meals to the homeless in Tyler.

“So this meal has been going on for the last five years in Tyler," Tyler HiWay 80 Executive Director, Dawn Moltzen, said. "But we also have our ministries in Longview that have been celebrating Easter and Good Friday long before that.”

About 80 people came together at the West Erwin Church of Christ’s Benevolence Center in Tyler for an afternoon filled with good food and laughter.

“We’re very excited to be able to serve the community today and looking forward to being able to fellowship and serve with the people we’re serving also,” Longview Executive Director, Rusty Fennell said.

People of all ages came out to volunteer, including children alongside their families.

“It’s always great to have kids volunteer,” Fennell said. “It’s always great to see them come out with their families. But most importantly for many of them, it’s their first time to really serve and we hope we build a tradition of service with them.”

Volunteer Tommy Gilbreath says every holiday, he and his wife volunteer to serve food with HiWay 80.

“Well we have been coming down here for three times every year,” Gilbreath said. “For Thanksgiving, Christmas and for Easter to serve folks that are in need.”

On Saturday, HiWay 80 in Longview will be holding an Easter egg hunt at 300 Marshall Avenue. The event is open to the public and will begin at 10 a.m.