LIST: Holiday events in East Texas

CBS19 has compiled a list of holiday events across East Texas.

TYLER, Texas — It's officially the most wonderful time of the year!

Nov. 12

Downtown Kilgore

Nov. 17

Bergfeld Center in Tyler

Nov. 19

Paul G. Boorman Trail in Longview

The Church at Lake Cherokee in Henderson

Nov. 20

Heritage Plaza in Longview

Nov. 21

Goudarzi & Young offices in Longview

Nov. 23

Yamboree Fair Grounds in Gilmer

Nov. 24

Racquet & Jog in Tyler

Nov. 29

All Tyler-area Whataburger locations

Downtown Kilgore

Nov. 30

Tyler Rose Garden Center

Dec. 1

Tyler Rose Garden Center

Downtown Tyler

Longview Christmas Parade: 6PM

Downtown Longview

Downtown Jacksonville

Dec. 2

Tyler Rose Garden Center

Dec. 3

Longview World of Wonders

Tyler Rose Garden Center

Downtown Lufkin

Downtown Arp

Downtown Tyler

Dec. 8

Tyler Public Library

Dec. 9

Van Cliburn Auditorium in Kilgore

Tyler Public Library

Children's Park in Tyler

Dec. 10

Tyler Public Library