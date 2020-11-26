x
Holiday glow: Marshall opens Wonderland of Lights with virtual ceremony

A number of Wonderland of Lights attractions have been cancelled due to the pandemic.
Credit: Les Hassel

LONGVIEW, Texas — Marshall flipped the switch Wednesday on its annual Wonderland of Lights, although this year’s opening ceremony was lacking the fanfare of years past.

The ceremony was streamed live on Facebook to open the attraction that will welcome visitors to downtown Marshall through the holiday season.

A number of the regular Wonderland of Lights events have been canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including Santa’s Village, the ice skating rink, the historical carousel and train rides.

However, the traditional carriage rides through downtown Marshall will still be available through New Year’s Eve. Rides will run Tuesday through Sunday evenings in the downtown area.

Read the rest with our news partners, the Longview News-Journal

