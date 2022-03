Hollytree Drive is closed to traffic from Stoneleigh to Wimbledon as power crews work to remove the tree and restore power.

TYLER, Texas — UPDATE: Power was restored around 8:20 pm.

A large pine tree on the Hollytree Apartments property has fallen into the powerlines hanging over Hollytree Drive.

Fire Department, Police Department, and Oncor is on the scene working on the powerline and tree situation.