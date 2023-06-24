Home built by member of Longview's amateur baseball team earns state historical landmark status

When baseball came to Longview in 1883 with the formation of the city's first amateur team, it brought widespread interest in the sport.

LONGVIEW, Texas — When baseball came to Longview in 1883 with the formation of the city's first amateur team, it brought widespread interest in the sport — and lured Robert McLain from Georgia.

McLain's legacy in the city is seen in his still-standing former home at 409 E. Magrill St. in downtown, which now has been designated a state historical landmark that will be celebrated at a ceremony Saturday, June 24.

In 1894, McLain came to Longview not only to join the Longview baseball team but also because his uncle, William George Northcutt, lived here.